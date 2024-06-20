1 injured in I-80 crash in Joliet; westbound lanes closed at Briggs Street

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Some lanes are shut down on Interstate 80 in Joliet, after a crash involving a semitrailer and another vehicle, Illinois State Police said Thursday afternoon.

The crash took place just after 1 p.m. on westbound I-80 west of Briggs Street, state police said.

It was not immediately clear how the crash occurred, but the driver of the passenger vehicle was ejected in the incident, police said. The individual was taken to a local hospital with injuries. Police did not immediately provide the person's condition.

The truck driver was not injured.

SEE ALSO: Rescue underway at Channahon water tower: fire officials

All westbound lanes are shut down, and traffic is being diverted off I-80 at Briggs Street.

Extended lane closures are expected, police said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.