Joliet PD Sgt. Hollis Weller dies in crash, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- The Joliet Police Department is mourning the death of Sergeant Hollis Weller.

Police said Sgt. Weller, 47, died in a car crash in southeastern Will County on Friday. He was off-duty at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Weller was a 20-year veteran of the Joliet Police Department. He was promoted to sergeant in July of 2020, police said.

He is survived by his wife and three children, according to police.

Sergeant Hollis Weller died in a car crash on May 16, 2025, Joliet police said. Joliet Police Department

Police described him as a leader, a mentor, and a friend to many.

"We respectfully ask the public to keep Sgt. Weller's family, as well as the men and women of the Joliet Police Department, in their thoughts and prayers during this time of unimaginable loss," a Joliet PD spokesperson said.

The details regarding the deadly crash were not released by police.