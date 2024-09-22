WATCH LIVE

Shooting outside Eden's Bar injures 3 inside building, Joliet police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 22, 2024 4:25PM
JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- At least three people were shot while inside a south suburban bar on Sunday, according to police.

Joliet police received a call around 1:25 a.m. regarding a report that multiple people had been shot inside a bar at 926 Gardner Avenue.

When police arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds inside to Eden's Bar and Grill.

The victims were a 29-year-old man, a 31-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman. All were taken to local hospitals and are expected to survive.

Police said they believe the shots were fired outside of the bar after finding shell casings.

Anyone with video or information is asked to contact police at (815)724-3020. To leave an annonymus tip, call 800-323-6734 or visit crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.

