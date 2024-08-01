Joliet police investigating after shot fired into home with children inside

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Joliet police are investigating after at least one shot was fired into a south suburban home with children inside Wednesday night.

Joliet police responded to the 100-block of Akin Avenue for a report of shots fired just after 10:10 p.m.

Officers found a bullet fired from outside had gone into a bedroom, hitting a dresser, police said.

There were multiple children, ranging in age from 1 to 17, in the bedroom at the time of the shooting, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with video or information on the shooting is asked to call Joliet police at (815)724-3020.

Tipsters can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org, if they wish to remain anonymous.