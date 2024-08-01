Chicago police to announces charges in fatal shooting of Cook County deputy

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are expected to be announced Thursday in the shooting death of a Cook County Sheriff's deputy.

Rafael Wordlaw was off-duty when he was killed this week.

Chicago police are scheduled to hold a news conference where charges will be announced in the murder case.

Wednesday night, relatives of Cook County Sheriff's Deputy Rafael Wordlaw held a vigil and shared memories at a park on the city's South Side.

Wordlaw was shot and killed during an attempted robbery while pumping gas early Tuesday morning in the 500- block of East 67th Street. He was off-duty a the time.

Police said he got into a shootout with the person trying to rob him and was shot in the chest.

Friends and family were getting ready to celebrate his 32nd birthday next week.

Relatives said they are heartbroken.

"It's sad," Wordlaw's cousin Rosie Henry said. "It hurts all of us. But Rafeal, I can say, was a very, very humble, humble spirit. He kept peace around himself and peace around anyone that he came into contact with. He will truly, truly, truly be missed

CPD said early on that they had a person of interest in custody.

Police Superintendent Larry Snelling will be at the news conference along with Sheriff Tom Dart and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

