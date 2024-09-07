'Everyone in this incident is a victim'

Joliet police investigating after 2-year-old boy was stabbed to death by 6-year-old brother

Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy was fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife by his 6-year-old brother in a home on Fairway Drive Friday evening.

Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy was fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife by his 6-year-old brother in a home on Fairway Drive Friday evening.

Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy was fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife by his 6-year-old brother in a home on Fairway Drive Friday evening.

Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy was fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife by his 6-year-old brother in a home on Fairway Drive Friday evening.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Tragedy in Joliet after a 6-year-old boy stabbed his 2-year-old brother to death on Friday evening.

Investigators said they were called to a home after 5 p.m. on the 2700-block of Fairway Drive. When they arrived they found the boy had been stabbed multiple times.

Police say the 6-year-old stabbed his younger brother with a kitchen knife.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Joliet Police tells us the 6-year-old...stabbed his brother with a kitchen knife.

"Everyone in this incident is a victim," said Sgt. Dwayne English. "There's such a sense of humanity in incidents like this where both the family and the people directly involved in this incident, and also frankly our officers, that respond. "We are human beings and this a definitely taken a toll on everyone involved."

Police said it was the mother who called 911 after finding her 2-year-old son.

She was inside the home at the time of the stabbing but was in a different room, police said.

The Department of Children and Family Services is aware of what happened and is working with police, officials said.

Police said their department has had contact with the family in the past but did not say what kind of contact that was or who it involved.