The Jonas Brothers will help ring in 2025 with a career-spanning performance on New Year's Eve

The stage at "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025" will be burnin' up with a can't miss performance from the Jonas Brothers!

Just after midnight, the Jonas Brothers will be hitting the Times Square stage to kick off their 20-year anniversary by performing a medley of their biggest hits. Since forming back in 2005, this will be the bands third appearance on the show while their fifth performance across all of Nick and Joe's solo projects through the years.

The Jonas Brothers will be sharing the Times Square stage with new "American Idol" judge Carrie Underwood, Megan Maroney, legendary British singer-songwriter Sophie Ellis-Bextor and bestselling American girl group of all time, TLC.

This year marks the 20-year anniversary of Ryan Seacrest leading America on the New Year's Eve countdown. He will be joined by Rita Ora also from Times Square and Dayanara Torres hosting the party from Puerto Rico.

From Las Vegas, Blake Shelton will be performing some of his biggest hits along with his latest single, "Texas". Luis Fonsi will be joining the party from Puerto Rico with a medley of his chart-topping hits spanning his 25-year long career. His performance will take place right before midnight in the Atlantic Time Zone, one hour before the ball drops in Times Square.

Making her 'Rockin' Eve' debut, Dasha will perform her smash hit "Austin (Boots Stop Workin'). DJ Cassidy will be bringing his "Pass the Mic Live!" experience to the NYE stage with the help of hip-hop icons Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Slick Rick and Doug E. Fresh, who all reunited for a Vegas residency of the same name this year.

Kesha will also be on hand to perform her megahit "TikTok" and new song "Joyride" while Natasha Beddingfield will be performing "Unwritten" while simultaneously celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the iconic song. The fun doesn't stop there though! Alanis Morissette will be taking the stage multiple times throughout the night to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her album "Jagged Little Pill," which is one of the bestselling albums of all time. Morissette will also be joined by Renee Rapp for a very special performance of "You Oughta Know" that you won't want to miss. Lastly, T-Pain will be on stage to bring us all his hits to help ring in the new year.

Don't miss the Jonas Brothers and these other incredible performances on "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" airing live Tuesday, December 31st, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.