Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage star in 'Brothers' on Amazon Prime

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage star in the new wild comedy "Brothers" that starts streaming this week on Amazon Prime Video.

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage star in the new wild comedy "Brothers" that starts streaming this week on Amazon Prime Video.

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage star in the new wild comedy "Brothers" that starts streaming this week on Amazon Prime Video.

Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage star in the new wild comedy "Brothers" that starts streaming this week on Amazon Prime Video.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage star in the new wild comedy "Brothers" that starts streaming this week on Amazon Prime.

Brolin plays the brother who's trying to clean while Dinklage is the sibling who convinces him to pull just one more super heist. They had a blast making the movie together.

"Josh called me out of the blue; I thought I had blocked his number, but apparently he found a way to call me and he had this idea we should play these twin brothers because we have very large craniums," said Dinklage.

"When somebody says you and Peter Dinklage look sort of alike, you have big heads, you kind of look similar, after hearing that for a couple of years you go, why aren't you doing something about this?" Brolin said.

"I called Margot Robbie and said, 'We have the same earlobe, we should play lovers in a film,'" Dinklage joked.

The dynamic between the two feels a bit like the "loveable scoundrel" trope that used to be so prevalent in movies in the past.

"That's good, I like that. I like what you get out of this, if you had so much fun watching it, as much fun as we had making it," Brolin said.

"I just like the fact that they're so similar they can't avoid each other," said Dinklage. "They have so much in common with each other, for better or for worse."

"I like the idea that blood is forever and you can't get away from it, even if you want to, and I love the inevitability factor, it's like you're stuck with me so we might as well rob places," Brolin said.

