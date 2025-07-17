Video from slain CPD Officer Vásquez Lasso's body camera shown in court

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jurors in the trial of a man accused of killing a Chicago police officer were shown disturbing video Thursday.

The video was from the body camera worn by Chicago Police Officer Andrés Vásquez Lasso.

Steven Montano has been charged in Vásquez Lasso's murder, and is on trial at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

For Vásquez Lasso's family, some of the day's evidence was too much to view.

Thursday is the third day of the trial against Montano. He is accused of murdering Officer Vásquez Lasso in March 2023. Montano was shot once in the chin.

On Thursday, Cmdr. Patrick Kinney testified about the video recovered from Vásquez Lasso's body-worn camera.

The officer's mother left court before the video was played for jurors.

In the brief video, the officer is running, and the video is frozen, as someone turns and points a gun at the officer. The video ends with other officers trying to render aid to Officer Vásquez Lasso, who had been shot in the head.

Prosecutors contend in March 2023, Montano was running from a home on South Spaulding Avenue, from which Montano's girlfriend had called 911 about a domestic disturbance, and Montano allegedly fired at Officer Vásquez Lasso.

Attorneys for Montano contend this was a tragedy, and Montano made a bad choice, but it wasn't murder.

An Illinois State Police evidence technician testified that five fired bullets were from a Glock handgun that had been identified as the gun found next to Montano. The technician further testified that two fired bullets had came from the officer's weapon.

Chicago police Sgt. Kevin Norris testified about evidence on the scene, including the weapons, bullets, casings and blood.

Vásquez Lasso's widow was in court, but she looked down at the ground as the evidence was shown to jurors.

Twelve jurors and four alternates have been selected for this trial.

It's unclear if Montano will testify in his own defense.

The jurors could begin deliberating as soon as Friday.