Jury selection begins for man accused of killing Cook County judge in botched robbery

Associate Judge Raymond Myles was shot and killed in a 2017 robbery.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One of the men accused of shooting and killing a Cook County judge during a robbery will be tried in court on Monday.

Cook County Judge Raymond Myles was shot in April 2017 outside his West Chesterfield home.

Prosecutors say Myles was not the original target, rather, it was his 52-year-old girlfriend who the robbers first approached. She was also shot and survived the attack.

Earl Wilson is accused of being the gunman responsible of Myles' death.

Nearly eight years after the judge's death, Wilson's trial is set to begin on Monday. The jury selection will begin at 9:30 a.m.

The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Joshua Smith was accused of being the getaway driver of the botched robbery.

Smith pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery in March 2024. He was sentenced to 35 years and must serve at least 50%.

Prosecutors said the duo stalked Myles' girlfriend for weeks before the botched robbery.

