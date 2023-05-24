Police are investigating a shooting and crash in west suburban Geneva.

Police chase from South Elgin to Geneva ends in crash, shootout; suspect, K9 officer killed

GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man is dead and so is a K9 officer after a crash and shootout in west suburban Geneva.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office said officers were attempting to execute a traffic stop on a man wanted on a warrant in South Elgin Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's office said the suspect fled from officers, who pursued him into Geneva, where they crashed at the intersection of Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway.

Police said the suspect got out of his car holding a handgun, at which point the K9 officer was deployed. The suspect shot the K9, and then police opened fire on the suspect.

In the exchange of gunfire, the suspect was shot and killed. The K9 also died of its gunshot wounds.

No other officers were struck or injured, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

People are being told to avoid the area around Walmart near Randall Road and Fabyan Parkway where there is a large police presence.

Drivers should use alternate routes from Fabyan Parkway south to Main Street, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.

Batavia police said there is no threat to the public at this time.