Chicago comedian to host fundraiser show to support people living with multiple sclerosis

CHICAGO (WLS) -- March is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month, and a Chicago-based comedian is using laughter to push for a cure.

Kellye Howard will host her second annual MS-ing Around Comedy Show on Sunday, March 23 at The Laugh Factory.

It promises to be a night packed with hilarious comedians, fun prizes, and so much more.

The event is free for individuals diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. All proceeds will be given to the MS Society to fund research and further their cause to cure MS once and for all. You can purchase tickets here.

Howard was diagnosed with the disease in 2013. Now, she's determined to support Black women and minorities, who often lack the advocacy or the support they need during and after their diagnosis.

Howard will also be hosting a free wellness event in partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society on March 29 at the Hyde Park Art Center.

The event will provide information and resources to residents living with MS who are seeking support. Howard has curated a day of education with a local neurologist, physical activity with a yoga instructor, low-inflammatory meals, counseling sessions and of course, some fun learning games and prizes.

You can register here.