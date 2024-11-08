Kelsea Ballerini makes acting debut on 'Doctor Odyssey'

The singer talks to us about her role, her music and her CMA nominations

LOS ANGELES -- She's a country music superstar and now she's officially an actress.

Kelsea Ballerini makes her acting debut in tonight's episode of "Doctor Odyssey," playing a bridezilla whose wedding is taking place on the cruise ship Odyssey.

"She is doing her best and she is stressed out and there's a lot going on and it's very emotionally complex and all I can tell you is that, quite literally, my entryway into acting was screaming and crying and throwing up for two weeks on set," Ballerini told On The Red Carpet.

Well, that sounds dramatic! But that was part of the fun for Ballerini.

"It's giving drama and romance and medical emergencies all in one and of course the Ryan Murphy touch, a little razzle dazzle on top," she said. "When I was asked to do this role, first of all, I was so flattered. I never acted before. And it's kind of been on my bucket list of, 'can I enter into this world? I want to.' And then and then I was asked to play this role and it was such an honor because I'm such a Ryan Murphy fan!"

While she is happy to explore future acting opportunities, her heart is still with her original job, music. Her latest album, "Patterns," is available now.

"I am in this space in my life where I'm trying to find space for everything," Ballerini explained. "Music is my baby. i protect it with everything I have. making the record and putting it out and touring it is the thing I care about the most. But the women i look up to in my life the most, my peers, my heroes, they're multi-faceted. they do all the things...I'm just opening myself up to doing more. Acting for the first time on a show like this. Like it's new, it's challenging and so fulfilling. So I think I just have my arms open to see what's next."

What's next on the agenda for Ballerini is the CMA Awards. She is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for "Cowboys Cry Too," her song with Noah Kahan. The CMAs have been a part of the singer's path for years.

"Being able to go as a fan for a long time and then as an artist and as a nominee and a performer, that growth has been such a beautiful journey and I'm honored to be nominated."

The CMA Awards air Wednesday, November 20 on ABC.

But first, you can catch Ballerini on "Doctor Odyssey" tonight at 9pm EST/ 8pm CST on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.

