Widow says man charged with killing her husband in Texas restaurant is former co-worker

PASADENA, Texas -- The wife of the man killed in a deadly shooting in a Pasadena, Texas restaurant on Friday night said the accused shooter is a former co-worker.

Imelda Crespon remembers her husband Eddie Zamora as a loving caretaker. She says her husband just helped her beat stage four colon cancer, and now she's left struggling to make sense of his death.

Pasadena police said 48-year-old Kenneth Leon Scott Jr. killed Zamora inside the busy Bubba's 33 restaurant, and left another employee injured.

Crespon said that Scott and her husband were former co-workers, and said the pair met up at the restaurant after Scott messaged Zamora, after years without contact.

Scott was apprehended and taken to the Fayette County Jail, where he is being held for transport to the Harris County Joint Processing Center.

The restaurant, which remained closed after the incident, said it will be open on Monday, and announced that the injured employee was released from the hospital and is doing well.