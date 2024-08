Kenny's Ribs & Chicken celebrating 40 years of servicing the Chicagoland area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kenny's Ribs and Chicken is celebrating 40 years of servicing the Chicagoland area this year. Some of the staff members of Kenny's stopped by ABC 7 Eyewitness News to celebrate and share their secret to a successful 40 year run. Kenneth "Mr. Kenny" Lewis, the owner and founder, said the secret is in the sauce. To learn more and follow their journey, click here.