'Get those moles checked, people!': Kevin Jonas gets surgery to remove skin cancer

Kevin Jonas is giving fans an update on his health as well as an important reminder for them.

The Jonas Brothers singer and lead guitarist, 36, shared a video to Instagram on June 11 of him having surgery to remove skin cancer from his forehead.

"Friendly reminder to get your moles checked," he wrote in the caption.

"So, today I am getting a basal cell carcinoma removed from my head," he says in the clip, revealing the culprit on the right side of his forehead near the hairline. "Yes, that is a actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow, and now I have to get surgery to remove it."

"So here we go," he adds, before the video cuts to after the procedure and Jonas lifts the gauze to check out the situation, blocking it for viewers with an emoji.

As Jonas leaves the medical facility and sits in the car with his seatbelt fastened, he adds, "All right, I'm all done. Now it's time to heal. Heading home."

Jonas received plenty of support in the comments on his post, including from The Skin Cancer Foundation's instagram account.

"So sorry to hear about your BCC, Kevin," their comment reads. "Thank you for raising awareness. Early detection is key. Wishing you the best on your recovery journey."

According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, a basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and is the most frequently occurring form of all cancers.

" [ It ] can look like an elevated transparent bump on the skin and most frequently occur on the head, neck and other areas most exposed to the sun," according to CNN wellness expert Dr. Leana Wen.

An estimated 3.6 million cases of abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells are diagnosed each year in the United States. Most cases are curable when caught early as basal cell carcinomas grow slowly.

Jonas made sure to end his Instagram video with a message to his fans, saying, "Make sure to get those moles checked, people!"

The Jonas Brothers are set to resume their current tour in Mexico City in August.

CNN contributed to this report.