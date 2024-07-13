Kittens rescued from waste-filled porta-potty in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Three kittens were rescued from a porta-potty filled with waste in the north suburbs.

The North Chicago Fire Department said they received a 911 call on Tuesday about the kittens in a porta-potty on Lewis Avenue.

The responding firefighters found at least three small kittens in the portable toilet, which was filled with waste. Fire officials said the kittens had to be deliberately placed there, and were unable to escape because of their size and infantile stage.

The frightened and "very soiled" kittens were rescued and taken back to the fire station, where they were bathed multiple times, fed and cared for.

They are now being cared for. Investigators are trying to track down whoever discarded them in the porta-potty.