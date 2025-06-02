Boy, 10, dies after choking at school, family sues Chicago Public Schools for negligence

10-year-old Kody Townsend died after he choked on food at a Chicago school, according to his family.

10-year-old Kody Townsend died after he choked on food at a Chicago school, according to his family.

10-year-old Kody Townsend died after he choked on food at a Chicago school, according to his family.

10-year-old Kody Townsend died after he choked on food at a Chicago school, according to his family.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 10-year-old boy died after he choked on food at a Chicago school, according to his family.

Parents Travis and Lakeisha Jones-Townsend said their son Kody Townsend had an Individual Education Plan due to seizures and a developmental delay that required constant supervision at school.

The Clissold Elementary School student died on October 18, according to a new lawsuit issued by the family.

"Some people are like 'oh you'll get over it.' When? How? Because I can't," Lakeisha Jones-Townsend said.

Kody's parents said he was the family jokester, helper and always knew what people needed.

"I loved my son Kody," Travis Townsend said. "I miss him dearly we all miss dearly."

The parents allege in the lawsuit that he wasn't supervised when he choked on food at school and later died at a local hospital.

"No parent should send their kid to school and not see them the next," Lakeisha Jones-Townsend said.

10-year-old Kody Townsend died after he choked on food at a Chicago school, according to his family.

The family filed a lawsuit against Chicago Public Schools, the school board and the city alleging negligence in Kody's death.

The lawsuit alleges that the response from the school staff complicated his condition.

"I want his story to be heard, and I want people and staff to be taken accountable." Mother Lakeisha Jones-Townsend said. "They need to be held accountable for what happened to Kody."

Chicago Public Schools issued the following statement:

"Chicago Public Schools (CPS) is committed to the safety and well-being of our students. The district does not provide comments on ongoing litigation."

