DHS Sec. Kristi Noem attacks Pritzker, Illinois sanctuary policies

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem was in Springfield, Illinois on Wednesday along with families of victims.

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem was in Springfield, Illinois on Wednesday along with families of victims.

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem was in Springfield, Illinois on Wednesday along with families of victims.

DHS Sec. Kristi Noem was in Springfield, Illinois on Wednesday along with families of victims.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in Springfield on Wednesday.

She held a news conference surrounded by families that she says have been impacted by Illinois' sanctuary policies.

Noem attacked Governor JB Pritzker saying those policies have unleashed violence on American citizens while shielding undocumented migrants.

"He largely excused all of this crime under the guise of running a sanctuary state," Noem said. " [ Pritzker ] supported policies that prevent local law enforcement officers to work with our ICE officers to get families justice."

READ ALSO | Gov. JB Pritzker to testify to Congress on sanctuary policies, House Oversight Committee says

Pritzker released the following statement:

"Unlike Donald Trump and Kristi Noem, Illinois follows the law.

The Trump Administration is violating the United States Constitution, denying people due process, and disappearing law-abiding neighbors - including children who are U.S. citizens. Yet, they are taking no real action to promote public safety and deport violent criminals within the clear and defined legal process.

Trump-Noem publicity stunts do not make our communities safer or our immigration system smarter. Illinois doesn't need to abuse power or ignore the Constitution to keep our people safe. Like the millions of Americans asking for sensible, humane immigration reform, I encourage the Secretary to spend less time performing for Fox News and more time protecting the Homeland.

Secretary Noem must have not realized she was visiting during Latino Unity Day where we come together celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of our community. Today, Secretary Noem was met by a force stronger than her: the people of Illinois.

Illinoisans are sending a clear message to Trump's lackeys that we will not let you mess with us without a resistance."

SEE ALSO | President Trump signs executive order targeting Chicago, other sanctuary cities

