US troops on the ground in LA immigration enforcement operation, DOD says

A large immigration enforcement operation is underway in Los Angeles with U.S. troops on the ground.
According to a post on X by the Defense Department, U.S. military personnel were on the ground to ensure the safety of federal agents.
"We will protect federal law enforcement and assist by establishing a security perimeter," DOD wrote.
Earlier this summer, Trump deployed some 4,700 troops to California under a law known as Title 10, which allows the use of military forces to protect federal personnel and federal property.
