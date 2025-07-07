US troops on the ground in LA immigration enforcement operation, DOD says

Federal agents in an armored vehicle were spotted rolling past MacArthur Park in the Westlake area of Los Angeles Monday morning.

A large immigration enforcement operation is underway in Los Angeles with U.S. troops on the ground.

According to a post on X by the Defense Department, U.S. military personnel were on the ground to ensure the safety of federal agents.

"We will protect federal law enforcement and assist by establishing a security perimeter," DOD wrote.

Earlier this summer, Trump deployed some 4,700 troops to California under a law known as Title 10, which allows the use of military forces to protect federal personnel and federal property.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.