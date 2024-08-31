Labor Day weekend events across Chicago area mark unofficial end of summer

Beach Hazards Statement in effect Sunday morning through Labor Day evening for dangerous swimming conditions in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Labor Day weekend is the unofficial final weekend of the summer, and plenty of people are out and about.

Meanwhile, a Beach Hazards Statement will be in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening.

With summer about to come to an end, a lot of folks in the Chicago area have a busy weekend planned to enjoy the last of the season.

Millennium Park was a big draw Saturday afternoon as plenty of kids sought relief from the heat in the fountain while others sampled of the culinary flare that some food trucks had to offer.

With this year's Jazz Fest in full swing and plenty of other events and activities going on, there's also plenty of traffic and travel delays.

Despite the trouble getting around the city, some people told ABC7 they decided not to let anything get in the way of what's left of summer fun Saturday.

Starting Sunday morning, a Beach Hazards statement will be in effect for part of the holiday weekend. Swimming conditions are expected to be life-threatening at Lake Michigan beaches in Illinois' Lake County and parts of Cook County.

The beach hazard advisory is expected to last until 7 p.m. Monday, which is Labor Day.

Wave heights will range from 4 to 8 feet due to strong winds, ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said.

"Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers," a public alert read. "Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures."

A list of swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches can be found at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/beaches.