Chicago weather: Beach Hazards Statement in effect Sunday morning through Labor Day evening

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 30, 2024 9:06PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Beach Hazards statement is in effect for part of the holiday weekend.

Swimming conditions are expected to be life-threatening on Sunday and Monday with waves of 4 to 7 feet at Lake Michigan beaches in Illinois' Lake County and parts of Cook County.

The beach hazard advisory begins Sunday morning and is expected to last until 7 p.m. Monday, which is Labor Day.

"Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers," a public alert read. "Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures."

A list of swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches can be found at www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/parks-facilities/beaches.

