O'Hare, Midway airports, roads expecting busy Labor Day weekend travel day

The Labor Day weekend is here and millions of people are expected to travel.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you are hitting the road for the long Labor Day weekend, expect a lot of company!

Airport officials say more than 1.4 million travelers are expected to pass through O'Hare during Labor Day weekend, making it one of the busiest travel days in airport history.

That's a 10 percent increase in travelers compared to this time last year.

However, the busiest travel day expected at O'Hare isn't Friday, it's Monday, Labor Day.

That's when you're really going to want to plan accordingly, giving yourself plenty of extra time for longer security lines.

However, it's a different story to at Midway. Airport officials there said Friday is going to be the busiest day, with 58,000 travelers expected to pass through.

They are also seeing a boost in travelers compared to last year by more than 3 percent.

Many will also be driving to their Labor Day destinations as well.

AAA says drivers can expect to pay less for gas this year than last year. The national average for gas hovering at around $3.50.

If you're leaving Friday, AAA says the best time to hit the road is before noon.

