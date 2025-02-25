Evacuation lifted near Montessori school after Lake Bluff gas leak, officials say

LAKE BLUFF, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials gave residents an all clear after a gas leak prompted an evacuation in the north suburbs.

The gas leak happened at about 11:55 a.m. as a contractor worked at a house in the 600 block of Mawman Avenue, Lake Bluff officials said.

A nearby Montessori school, Forest Bluff School, was evacuated and everyone was taken to the Lake Bluff Library for the rest of the day.

Residents in the nearest two blocks were told to evacuate as officials worked to get the leak mitigated.

The "all clear" was given at 1:45 p.m. and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Officials did say gas service on the block could be unavailable.

"Our Public Safety Building was available for use by any misplaced residents. North Shore Gas was on scene immediately to help resolve the situation," a spokesperson for Lake Bluff said.

