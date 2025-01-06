Driver at large as Waukegan man, teen charged in extensive police chase in Lake County, sheriff says

Two people are in custody after two women were shot Sunday, leading to a police chase in Beach Park, Waukegan and Zion, the Lake County sheriff said.

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Waukegan man and teenager have been charged in Sunday's extensive police chase in Lake County.

The incident began after two women left a bar in North Chicago before 2 a.m.

As they were driving home on Green Bay Road, a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat pulled up and started to shoot at the women and drove off, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

After the shooting the women crashed the vehicle into a ditch near Green Bay Road and Bonnie Brook Lane in Beach Park.

One of the women had been shot in the eye, and the other was shot in the leg, the sheriff's office said. Both were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be OK.

Police attempted to pull over the suspects in three different incidents, but in each case the suspects drove off. They were spotted in Waukegan near Sunset Avenue, near Route 41 and Route 173, then again on Route 173 heading eastbound, the sheriff's office said.

A Zion police officer deployed a tire deflation device as the suspects drove eastbound on Route 173. The suspect tried to keep driving, but eventually crashed into a wooded area near Route 173 and Joana Avenue in Zion.

The suspects ran away, but with the help of K-9 officers, officers arrested a man and a male juvenile.

A rifle and pistol were recovered from the Dodge, and an additional pistol was found in a backyard near where one of the offenders was placed in custody.

On Monday, officials said Jonathan Garcia, 18, of Waukegan was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

A 16-year-old of Waukegan, who was not named, is facing the same charges.

Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning. The Lake County State's Attorney's Office will ask to keep Garcia detained while awaiting trial.

The teenager was taken to Hulse Juvenile Detention Center.

Sheriff's detectives believe there was a third person, who was driving the Dodge and got away from officers.

It is believed the Dodge was stolen from Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin.

