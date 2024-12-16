Lake Forest Flowers shows how to make holiday floral arrangements

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban flower shop is offering classes to add some extra holiday magic to the table.

Lake Forest Flowers is hosting a hands-on workshop for festive arrangements.

The shop is operated by father-daughter-duo, John Lobby and Eileen Weber.

The Wine & Design: Christmas Centerpiece workshop is happening on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. The deadline to register is December 18. Tickets cost $150.

The Kids Holiday Arrangement workshop will be on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 10 a.m. The deadline to register is Dec. 19. Tickets start at $65.

