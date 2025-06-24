DoorDash executive, parents among 8 deaths in Lake Tahoe boat accident

A San Francisco DoorDash executive, Josh Pickles, and his parents from Redwood City are among the eight people killed in the capsizing on Lake Tahoe.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A northern California family was among the eight killed in a Lake Tahoe boating accident, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Division confirmed as they identified all victims.

Josh Pickles, 37, of San Francisco and his parents, 73-year-old Terry Pickles and 71-year-old Paula Bozinovich from Redwood City, died in the capsizing.

Josh was an executive for San Francisco-based DoorDash. The company says he was the global head of strategic sourcing and procurement within the finance team. According to his LinkedIn account, Pickles worked for DoorDash for nearly seven years. Before that, he worked for Salesforce and Cisco Systems.

DoorDash provided a statement to ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO:

"We are heartbroken by the tragic accident that took the life of our beloved colleague, Josh Pickles. Josh loved his team and was an inspiration to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. During his nearly seven years at DoorDash, he brought a contagious spirit that lifted those around him. The loss of Josh is immeasurable. We miss him deeply and will carry his memory with us always. Our thoughts and love are with his wife, his daughter, his family, and all who were close to him. We are working to support them through this incredibly difficult time."

Two other victims were from California: 72-year-old Peter Bayes from Lincoln and 71-year-old Timothy O'Leary from Auburn.

There were also three victims from New York: 66-year-old Theresa Giullari and 69-year-old James Guck from Honeoye, and 63-year-old Stephen Lindsay from Springwater.

Two people on board did survive, but their condition is not known. Sources told KGO everyone had gathered in Tahoe for a birthday celebration.

"The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were lost and all those who have been affected by this tragic event," the sheriff's office said as they thanked all agencies that assisted.

A powerful thunderstorm with strong winds battered the Tahoe area over the weekend that whipped up high waves in a short amount of time.

The group of 10 was on a 27-foot "Chris-Craft" luxury powerboat.

The 911 calls that the boat had capsized came in around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

While stormy weather was in the forecast, the intensity of the weather surprised people in the area as waves reached 8 to 10 feet.

This is the deadliest boating incident in California since 2019.