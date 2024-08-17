Chicago running club offers ways to stay fit, foster connection, and even find love

Lakeview Run Club offers its members a way to stay fit, make friends, foster community and even find love.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More people are joining local run clubs as a way to meet people, make friends, foster community and even find love.

Experts say loneliness can contribute to dementia, heart disease and other health problems, so when people show up to the Lakeview Run Club, they're not just getting good exercise but a second family.

The group of local runners are like a family, but it doesn't matter how fast or slow you are because - like family - all are welcome.

"Everybody is a runner. If you want to move your body, and you can run for two minutes or run behind the block, or even if you can't run, but you want to, you're a runner," said Ben Sussman club founder.

Sussman said he got the idea for doing a run club during the COVID-19 pandemic when many, himself included, felt lonely.

"My gym shut down, my office shut down, and I'm an extrovert, and I was just craving some human connection," he said.

Lakeview Run Club started with less than 10 people, but has continued to grow.

"We've been averaging 250 to 300 per week this summer. Which is insane. We hit 340-350 a couple weeks ago," sad leader Ana Sarmousakis.

Data shows more and more people are looking for that kind of connection.

"We often talked about socializing as a muscle. If you don't use it, you lose it," said Louise Hawkley, National Opinion Research Center senior fellow.

Twenty-five percent more people have joined run clubs in the U.S. over the last five years, according to data from Running USA.

"I've met probably half of my best friends in Chicago through like the Run Club," Sarmousakis said.

Sarmousakis said the club helped her and her own loneliness when she first moved to Chicago; now, she says, she has established a community for herself.

The Census Household Pulse survey found one in eight surveyed U.S. adults, or about 12%, said they feel lonely most of the time. In Chicago it's 10%, with a third of that group saying they get together with friends less than once a week.

"If it's chronic, if you're dealing with loneliness over a long period of time, the risk increases, a risk of bad health increases," said Hawkley.

"You could have 2,000 friends on Instagram but not have anything to do in person on the weekend," Sarmousakis said.

For many, the Lakeview Run Club is not only a community but a chance at finding love. Spencer Heywood met his partner in the club.

And at the end of each run it's time for drinks and fellowship at Roscoe's Tavern, where more connections are made and friendships form in hopes that the club continues on for many years to come.

Hawkley said loneliness isn't being alone, it's feeling alone. She said whether it's a run club or book club or other activity, it's important to do meaningful things with other people.

If you need a place to find community, the Lakeview Run Club meets every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

