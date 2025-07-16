Man charged in shooting woman, string of Lakeview crimes: CPD

Police said the shooting happened in the Lakeview neighborhood's 400-block of West Wellington Avenue.

Police said the shooting happened in the Lakeview neighborhood's 400-block of West Wellington Avenue.

Police said the shooting happened in the Lakeview neighborhood's 400-block of West Wellington Avenue.

Police said the shooting happened in the Lakeview neighborhood's 400-block of West Wellington Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police charged a 19-year-old with a string of North Side crimes, including the attempted murder of a woman.

Michael Jenkins, 19 of Chicago, was arrested on Monday in the 3700 block of S. Princeton Avenue, police said.

He is accused of robbing two women at gunpoint in the 400-block of W. Wellington Avenue on Sunday.

During the robbery, Jenkins allegedly shot one of the victims in the abdomen.

He is also accused of of robbing a 21-year-old woman at gunpoint on June 9 in the 700-block of W. Roscoe Avenue.

Police said he was also charged in connection stolen vehicles on June 9 in the 3100-block of N. Broadway and on July 12.

The 19-year-old is facing eight felony charges including attempted murder, robbery with a firearm, being in posession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and identity theft.

RELATED | Man shoots woman while trying to rob her in Lakeview, police say

Summer 2025 violence: Tracking shootings across Chicago Live updates

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

