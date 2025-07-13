Man shoots woman while trying to rob her in Lakeview, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man shot a woman while trying to rob her at gunpoint on the city's North Side early Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Lakeview neighborhood's 400-block of West Wellington Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

A 24-year-old woman was walking outside when a silver SUV pulled up, police said. Three male suspects got out of the SUV and demanded the woman's belongings at gunpoint.

Police said there was a struggle, and one of the suspects shot the victim before returning to the SUV and fleeing the scene.

The victim, shot in the abdomen, was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

There is no one in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

