Landmark Commission hears arguments over demolishing E2 nightclub building where 21 died in 2003

The Chicago Landmark Commission heard official arguments Thursday on whether or not to demolish the former E2 nightclub building, where 21 people died in a stampede in 2003.

Since February 17, 2003, the building has sat empty. Investor Randy Shifrin bought it in 2021 and in May 2023, received a letter from the city's Building Department giving him 15 days to demolish it or make the necessary repairs to make the structure safe. Shifrin chose demolition.

"This is not a historic building," he said. "Please forgive me, this was a graveyard."

But before Shifrin can tear the building down, the city must approve a demolition permit. The Department of Planning and Development denied one, saying the building fits into the historic Motor Row district. Ald. Pat Dowell, who represents the 3rd Ward, and Preservation Chicago agree.

"It is a textbook example of a contributing building within the landmark district to Chicago's Motor Row and automotive history," said Patrick Grossi of Preservation Chicgao.

Evidence on both sides was presented Thursday before the Landmarks Commission. It has the final say on whether 2357 S. Michigan should be saved. Regardless, families of E2 victims are demanding to have a stake in the final process, and some called for a memorial or financial center that would help underserved communities.

"It will ensure that this tragedy is never forgotten by transferring sorrow into opportunity," said Howard Ray, whose brother died in the E2 tragedy.

"If you don't demolish try to out something else good in there because we deserve something that will remember our families," said Laneisha Crawford, daughter of an E2 victim.

The future of the building will be decided on Nov. 7th when the full Landmarks Commission meets. If the decision is demolition, then city council approval is needed. If not, the building's owner is likely to appeal in court.

