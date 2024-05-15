Crisis responder Andrew Holmes fired by Chicago Survivors after alleged sexual assault

Fenia Dukes filed a lawsuit, saying she was fired after taking sexual assault allegations to Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Community activist and Dolton Trustee has been terminated from his role as a crisis responder with a Chicago organization.

Holmes was fired by Chicago Survivors in April after sexual assault allegations were brought against Holmes in a lawsuit filed against him and the Village of Dolton.

Chicago Survivors Executive Director JaShawn Hill issued the following statement about Holmes:

"Our mission is to provide crime victim services to family members of homicide victims so our relationships with those families and our community is paramount. Without compromise, there needs to be strong mutual trust and an assumed high-level of safety for the adults and children we serve. For those reasons, we terminated his employment in April upon learning of the serious allegations."

Fenia Dukes filed the lawsuit, and she said she was fired after taking the sexual assault allegations to Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard.

Earlier this month, Dukes spoke at a Dolton meeting about the sexual assault she says she endured from Dolton Trustee Andrew Holmes during a village business trip to Las Vegas last year.

"This is very overwhelming," Dukes said. "I'll survive. This means so much to me. But I still want everybody to know I'm standing with you, too."

In edited video provided to ABC7, Dukes described how she lost trust in Holmes, a well-known crime victim's advocate.

"I deemed him 'Uncle Drew' because I know how you fight for these victims and all of that. You had my back," Dukes said in the video. "Until my last memory was me waking up in his room."

The allegations are part of an investigation by Las Vegas police, but Holmes has not been charged.

Last month, at a separate meeting, four trustees voted to hire former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to dig into Henyard's handling of village money.

Henyard has also not been charged with any wrongdoing.

"I am vetoing everything at the secret squirrel meeting," Henyard said.

Now the subject of an FBI investigation, the south suburban village sinks deeper into chaos.

