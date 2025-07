LaSalle County authorities conducting death investigation

SHERIDAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities in LaSalle County are conducting a death investigation Thursday morning.

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home just after midnight in the 4200-block of 2551st Road in Sheridan Illinois for a death investigation.

The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office and Sheridan police are investigating. No one is in custody.