Mother of murdered Chicago boy Jayden Perkins calls out Governor JB Pritzker in open letter

Lawsuit accuses Illinois Prisoner Review Board, agencies of negligence; boy's murderer had just been paroled

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 10, 2025 8:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The mother of a slain 11-year-old Chicago boy is calling out Illinois Governor JB Pritzker in an open letter.

Jayden Perkins was stabbed in Edgewater last year by Crosetti Brand, the ex-boyfriend of Perkins' mother Laterria Smith, a day after his release from prison.

Smith has written an open letter asking Governor Pritzker to stop praising reforms in Perkins' name.

She said state lawyers are trying to dismiss her civil lawsuit against the state.

READ MORE | Lawsuit filed in death of boy killed defending mother from Edgewater stabbing attack

ABC7 reached out to the governor's office and is awaiting a response.

A jury reached a guilty verdict for Brand in his murder trial last month.

