Man shot to death while driving in Lawndale, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death while driving on the city's West Side late Thursday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the shooting happened in the Lawndale neighborhood's 1200-block of South Sawyer Avenue just after 11:30 p.m.

A 35-year-old man was traveling inside a vehicle when someone on foot shot him, police said. The victim tried to flee but struck two park vehicles.

Police said the victim, shot in the torso and head, was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

