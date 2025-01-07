At least 126 dead in 6.8 magnitude earthquake in Tibet, Chinese media reports

The USGS placed the earthquake's magnitude at 7.1, pinpointing the epicenter in Xizang

At least 126 people were killed and more than 188 others were injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Tibet's holy city on Tuesday.

At least 126 people were killed and more than 188 others were injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Tibet's holy city on Tuesday.

At least 126 people were killed and more than 188 others were injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Tibet's holy city on Tuesday.

At least 126 people were killed and more than 188 others were injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Tibet's holy city on Tuesday.

At least 126 people were killed and more than 188 others were injured as a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Tibet's holy city on Tuesday, according to Chinese state media.

The earthquake occurred in Dingri County, Shigatse City, Tibet, just after 9 a.m. local time with a focal depth of 10 kilometers, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center. More than 3,600 houses had collapsed, state media said.

The U.S. Geological Survey placed the earthquake's magnitude at 7.1, pinpointing the epicenter in Xizang, the local name for the Tibet Autonomous Region.

"The region near the India and Eurasia plate boundary has a history of large earthquakes," the USGS said in a summary of the quake. "In the past century, there have been 10 earthquakes of magnitude 6 and greater within 250 km of the January 7, 2025, earthquake."

The Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhism's exiled spiritual leader, said in a statement that he was "saddened" to learn of the deadly earthquake.

"It has caused the tragic loss of many lives, numerous injuries, and extensive destruction to homes and property," he said. "I offer my prayers for those who have lost their lives and extend my wishes for a swift recovery to all who have been injured."

Chinese media also reported that as of 10 a.m. local time, multiple aftershocks were recorded, the largest of which was 4.4.

The death toll has risen steadily in the hours since the earthquake, according to Xinhua, a state media outlet. First reported at 53, with about 60 others injured, it climbed hours later to about 95 dead and 130 injured, the outlet reported.