At least 3 found dead after Zion house fire, officials say

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- At least three people were found dead after a house fire in north suburban Zion Tuesday night, the Zion Fire Department said.

At about 11:52 p.m., multiple 911 calls alerted authorities to a fire in the 2900-block of Enoch Avenue and firefighters arrived to find the residence fully-engulfed in flames.

Firefighters said they found the victims while trying to put out the flames.

Neighbors said they heard a loud "boom" before the fire broke out.

A neighboring resident was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation, Zion police said.

Fire crews are still investigating the cause.

