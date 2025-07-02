At least 5 injured after small plane crash at New Jersey airport

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J -- At least five people were rushed to the hospital after a plane went down on Wednesday in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The call came in around 5:30 p.m. for an emergency at Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown.

The view from Philadelphia ABC station WPVI's Chopper 6 showed a large response with some individuals being taken away on stretchers.

WPVI learned there were 14 people on board the plane.

Officials say at least five people were being rushed to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. There was no word on their conditions.

Further details on how the plane crashed were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.