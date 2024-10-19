Liam Payne's body to be delivered to his family when pending clinical tests are finished: source

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- The body of British musician Liam Payne, who died Wednesday in Buenos Aires, will not be delivered to his family until authorities conclude the final clinical tests, a source told CNN Saturday.

Authorities expect it to happen next week but did not rule out the possibility results could be ready as soon as this weekend.

Geoff Payne, father of the former One Direction singer, arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday. The source told CNN authorities allowed Payne to see his son's body in the morgue.

Payne also visited the hotel where his son had stayed. CNN previously reported Payne wanted to visit his son's room but was not allowed to enter due to the ongoing investigation. Instead, his father was able to see a similar room on another floor.

He also greeted fans outside the hotel, thanking them for their outpouring of support, and viewing the memorial filled with photos, letters, candles and flowers.

Liam Payne died Wednesday after falling from the third floor of his hotel. The cause of his death was "polytrauma" with "internal and external bleeding," according to the preliminary autopsy report, although toxicological tests are still pending.

The former One Direction star's fatal fall Wednesday at CasaSur Palermo Hotel in remains under investigation by authorities, who are looking into the circumstances surrounding his final moments.

The public prosecutor's office in Argentina said Thursday, "everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall occurred." The prosecutor's office also suspects Payne, who was previously open about his struggle with addiction and his mental health, was potentially "experiencing some kind of episode due to substance abuse" at the time.

Payne's tragic death has left fans and the music industry reeling, with celebrity tributes pouring in from all corners of the world. His former band One Direction, formed in 2010, remains one of the bestselling boy bands of all time.

Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik - the remaining members of One Direction - honored their friend and former bandmate Thursday with a group statement and several individual remembrances.

"We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing," the band's joint statement read. "The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever."

Malik announced Saturday he was postponing his "Stairway To The Sky Tour" following Payne's death.

"Given the heartbreaking loss experienced this week, I've made the decision to postpone the US leg of the STAIRWAY TO THE SKY Tour," Malik said on X. "Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. Love you all and thank you for your understanding."

In 2015, Malik left the group and one year later, they disbanded after announcing they were going on an "indefinite hiatus."

All five former members went on to pursue solo careers, including Payne, who released his most recent single. "Teardrops" in March.

CNN's Michelle Watson and Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.

