Liam Payne memorial grows at Shakespeare Monument in Lincoln Park days after singer's tragic death

A Liam Payne memorial in Chicago has formed at the William Shakespeare Monument at 2045 North Lincoln Park West.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local fans are paying tribute to Liam Payne days after his tragic death in Argentina.

Payne, 31, died Wednesday after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

A memorial for the singer is growing at the William Shakespeare Monument at 2045 North Lincoln Park Way in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Fans are leaving photos, flowers and letters there.

One fan told ABC7 on Saturday night that Payne brought people together in life and he continues to do so.

A group is planning to hold a vigil at the memorial at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Memorials for Payne are also emerging in other major cities like London, Dallas, Detroit, and New York.

