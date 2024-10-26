24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash in Libertyville, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, October 26, 2024 8:21PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person died after a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in the north suburbs.

The crash happened around 11:46 a.m. at the intersection of West Winchester Road and North Butterfield Road in Libertyville, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

An SUV, a van and a box truck were involved in the crash, Libertyville police said.

The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Their age, gender and identity were not immediately known.

SEE ALSO | Man charged with DUI after bystanders pull him from car before being hit by train in Morton Grove

No other injuries were initially reported.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW