Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash in Libertyville, police say

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- One person died after a three-vehicle crash Friday morning in the north suburbs.

The crash happened around 11:46 a.m. at the intersection of West Winchester Road and North Butterfield Road in Libertyville, police said.

An SUV, a van and a box truck were involved in the crash, Libertyville police said.

The driver of the van was taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Their age, gender and identity were not immediately known.

SEE ALSO | Man charged with DUI after bystanders pull him from car before being hit by train in Morton Grove

No other injuries were initially reported.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. No further information was immediately available.