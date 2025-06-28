Lifeguard, 55, charged with murder in shooting of 2 teens at Douglass Park: police report

Laquan McDonald's cousin was wounded, and Marjay Dotson, 15, was killed in a Douglass Park shooting, allegedly by a lifeguard, a police report showed.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lifeguard has now been charged with murder and attempted murder after two teens were shot at a West Side park Thursday night.

Family members said a cousin of Laquan McDonald was wounded in the shooting at Douglass Park that left another teen dead.

According to a police report obtained by the ABC7 I-Team, the alleged gunman is a lifeguard with the Chicago Park District. That police report said the lifeguard had a concealed carry license.

The suspect, 55-year-old Charles Leto, is now facing multiple charges, Chicago police announced Saturday.

The shooting happened around 7:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1400-block South Sacramento Drive in Douglass Park, Chicago police said.

The two teens were in the park when they were approached by an unknown armed male suspect who fired shots at them, police said.

The police report says the lifeguard got into an altercation with the teens after believing they were going to steal his bicycle and then allegedly fired at them.

Leto has been charged with firs-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery and discharged of a firearm, police said.

A 14-year-old was shot in the neck and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, CPD said.

Family members said the 14-year-old, Jeremy Herred, is cousins with Laquan McDonald, who was killed by Chicago police in 2014. His uncle is Pastor Marvin Hunter of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. His family told ABC7 he is a sophomore at UIC Prep and had only been to the pool two or three times.

"We will get to the bottom of this. We will get justice for Jeremy," attorney Jeff Nesland said.

Herred's family said the teen is making some signs of improvement, but the gunshot would to the neck is a very critical injury.

The other victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the back and was also hospitalized in serious condition. Police said he was later pronounced dead. He was later identified as Marjay Dotson by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, who ruled his death a homicide from a gunshot wound to the back.

According to the police report obtained by the I-Team, the lifeguard, who is a CCL holder, claimed to officers that the teens attacked and followed him, and tried to steal his bike, and that he was defending himself.

"There is absolutely no justification to shoot a child in the back anywhere, let alone a public pool or park," Nesland said.

The Chicago Park District issued a statement saying, "The Chicago Park District is deeply saddened by the tragic shooting that occurred at Douglass Park. We continue to cooperate with the Chicago Police Department as they conduct their active investigation. The Park District has made the decision to close Douglass Park pool today out of care and respect for the park staff and community members impacted by yesterday's events. The District is working with the Chicago Department of Public Health to offer crisis support services to the park staff and residents of the surrounding community.

"In spite of this tragic event, Douglass Park remains a safe and vibrant community anchor. The fieldhouse will be open today during normal operating hours and all programs will be held as scheduled. Additional Park security and other staff will be present throughout the day.

"The Park District understands the gravity of this situation. We have initiated a thorough internal review to understand what happened leading up to yesterday's shooting and identify appropriate action.

"We are committed to supporting our staff, patrons, and the broader North Lawndale community during this difficult time. As we move forward, our focus remains on safety, and ensuring our parks continue to be places of peace, connection, and community."

