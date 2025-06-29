Lifeguard charged after teens shot at Douglass Park improperly brought gun to work, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A lifeguard charged in a deadly shooting at a West Side park was ordered by a judge Sunday to be detained pending his trial, saying he showed a lack of judgement and is a danger to the community.

Charles Leto, 55, of Chicago is accused of shooting two teens, killing one of them, at Douglass Park. He appeared for his first court appearance Sunday.

Prosecutors said the Marine veteran purposely targeted and shot two teens, killing one of them.

Leto's defense attorney said the shootings were provoked and were the result of his client defending himself after the teens not only threatened him, but said they were going to steal his bike.

Family members said a 14-year-old cousin of Laquan McDonald was wounded in the shooting at Douglass Park that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

Leto has been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery and discharged of a firearm, Chicago police announced Saturday.

The shooting happened around 7:03 p.m. Thursday in the 1400-block South Sacramento Drive in Douglass Park, police said.

The 14-year-old victim was shot in the neck and was taken to a hospital in serious condition, CPD said. Family members identified him as Jeremy Herred, a cousin of Laquan McDonald, who was killed by Chicago police in 2014.

His uncle is Pastor Marvin Hunter of Grace Memorial Baptist Church. His family said Herred is a sophomore at UIC Prep and had only been to the pool two or three times.

The other victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot in the back and was later pronounced dead. He was identified as Marjay Dotson by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, who ruled his death a homicide.

During a Sunday afternoon detention hearing, prosecutors said Leto, who holds a valid FOID card and a concealed carry license, violated Chicago Park District policy by bringing a gun to work.

Authorities said Leto opened fire on the boys after having words with a third teen who was upset that the pool was closing. That boy was unharmed in the attack.

Leto's defense attorney countered, saying her client is a decorated veteran who still worked at the park despite earlier incidents she claims lead to several other lifeguards quitting.

Leto's lawyer claims he was just defending himself when he opened fire on the teens, who he says who had physically threatened him and had already damaged his bike when they tried to steal it.

West side pastor Reverend Robin Hood's granddaughter knows the teens and was in the park when the shooting happened.

"It just don't make sense to have a gun at a pool," Rev. Hood said.

Family of both victims did not speak after the hearing Sunday, but they did pray and comfort one another. On Saturday, they told ABC7 they would like to see Leto also charged with a hate crime.

Leto's next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

