Limo driver charged in sex crime attacks on women in Logan Square, Lakeview pleads not guilty

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man accused of attacking women at least five times in the last three years pleaded not guilty to the charges Wednesday.

Chakib Mansour Khodja, 36, an Algerian citizen who has only lived in Chicago for four years, working as a limo driver before his arrest.

He was previously ordered detained, pending trial.

Khodja, who lived with his wife, was arrested at O'Hare Airport in April, as he returned from a trip to his native Algeria.

Chicago Police Department Supt. Larry Snelling and Cook County State's Attorney Eileen O'Neill Burke said his capture brought five separate investigations involving sexual violence against women, going back three years, to a close.

CPD announced charges Monday in a series of alleged sexaul assault in Logan Square and Lakeview.

"This man was a violent, serial predator who literally went out hunting for his victims," O'Neill Burke said. "It was only through the dogged police work. They didn't give up. They kept investigating for three years and they found him."

According to court documents, all of the incidents Khodja is charged in took place in Chicago's Lakeview and Logan Square neighborhoods between May 2022 and February 2025.

The alleged attacks took place at the following locations in the early morning hours:



A 36-year-old woman was attacked May 7, 2022 in the 2000-block of North Humboldt Boulevard in Logan Square, Chicago police said.



A 21-year-old woman was attacked July 15, 2022 in the 800-block of West Wellington Avenue in Lakeview, CPD said.



A 36-year-old woman was attacked Jan. 18, 2025 in the 2800-block of West Bloomingdale Avenue in Logan Square, police said.



A 21-year-old woman was attacked Jan. 22, 2025 in the 2800-block of North Central Park Avenue in Logan Square, CPD said.



A 21-year-old woman was attacked Feb. 2, 2025 in the 2600-block of North Troy Street, police said.

The MOs differ and include everything from lying in wait for his victims in the lobbies of their apartment buildings to approaching them on the street from behind. And, in one case, he allegedly colluded with others to offer a ride home to a woman leaving a bar and then attacked her in the back seat of the vehicle.

"These women survived something that is horrible and terrible. And it's something they will continue to live with for the rest of their days," Snelling said. "I want to acknowledge the strength and resilience of these survivors who were traumatized by these horrific crimes and actions."

Khodja, who is said to have used a knife to subdue at least two of his victims, is now charged with 18 felony counts, including aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon, aggravated criminal sexual abuse with a weapon, aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm, aggravated armed kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual abuse causing bodily harm, aggravated kidnapping and inflicting harm, unlawful restraint, attempted aggravated battery and strangulation with a dangerous instrument, attempted kidnapping, attempted home invasion and public indecency. His DNA, prosecutors say, has linked him to four of the five cases.

"Today, the city is safer. Today, every single woman in the city, every single man who has a wife, a mother, a daughter, a sister should all be breathing a sigh of relief," O'Neill Burke said.

