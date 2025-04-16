24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Several garages damaged by fire in Lincoln Park, CFD says

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Wednesday, April 16, 2025 10:10AM
Some people on the city's North Side are waking up to learn their garage caught fire.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation is underway after a series of garage fires in Lincoln Park Wednesday morning, the Chicago police and fire departments said.

The Chicago Fire Department said five to six garages were on fire in the 2000-block of North Fremont Street. Some garages on Dayton Street were also impacted.

Crews had to use saws to cut through some of the garage doors to access them and several power lines were down.

The fires were struck out and and no injuries were reported, CFD said. The fires did not spread to any homes but several vehicles were damaged.

Police said the Office of Fire Investigations has been called to the scene and they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

