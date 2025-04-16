Several garages damaged by fire in Lincoln Park, CFD says

Some people on the city's North Side are waking up to learn their garage caught fire.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation is underway after a series of garage fires in Lincoln Park Wednesday morning, the Chicago police and fire departments said.

The Chicago Fire Department said five to six garages were on fire in the 2000-block of North Fremont Street. Some garages on Dayton Street were also impacted.

Crews had to use saws to cut through some of the garage doors to access them and several power lines were down.

The fires were struck out and and no injuries were reported, CFD said. The fires did not spread to any homes but several vehicles were damaged.

Police said the Office of Fire Investigations has been called to the scene and they are working to determine the cause of the fire.

