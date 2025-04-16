24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago firefighters rally amid contract negotiations ahead of city meeting

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 16, 2025 5:35PM
The Chicago Teachers Union joined IAFF Local 2 ahead of the Chicago city meeting on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters rallied for a new contract ahead of the City Council meeting on Wednesday.

Firefighters and paramedics are calling on the city to settle the contract.

Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 representatives said emergency responders have been working without a contract for nearly four years.

Some of the sticking points are the pension and what they say is unsafe equipment.

The Chicago Teachers Union joined the rally ahead of the meeting.

Last month, both unions also rallied together to show solidarity ahead of the ratification of the CTU contract.

Earlier this week, Chicago Teachers Union members approved a four-year contract.

