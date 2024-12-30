Mother shoots, kills daughter during altercation in North Carolina: police

There was a large police presence outside a home in Linden Saturday night.

There was a large police presence outside a home in Linden Saturday night.

There was a large police presence outside a home in Linden Saturday night.

There was a large police presence outside a home in Linden Saturday night.

LINDEN, N.C. -- A woman in Harnett County, North Carolina was arrested and charged on Saturday in connection with the shooting death of her daughter.

According to the Harnett County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to calls about a domestic dispute between a mother and daughter in Linden.

When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead inside of a vehicle in the driveway.

SEE ALSO: North Carolina McDonald's employee fatally shoots DoorDash driver: police

Authorities said an investigation found that a verbal and physical altercation happened between the daughter, 23-year-old Tiffany Crosby, and her mother, 45-year-old Victoria Natasha Crosby. Deputies said, during the altercation, Victoria shot Tiffani.

Victoria Crosby was arrested and charged with the murder. She is being held in the Harnett County Detention Center with no bond.