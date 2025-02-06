'The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl' brings fun, nostalgia to Disney+

"The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" brings nostalgia and fun with performances by Nathan Lane, Lebo M., Billy Eichner, Jennifer Hudson and more. The live-to-film special streams Feb. 7 on Disney+.

HOLLYWOOD -- The circle of life is bringing us to the Hollywood Bowl to celebrate the 30th year of "The Lion King" and On The Red Carpet has a special look at the making of the special.

"It is so exciting to be here to celebrate the 30th year of The Lion King," said Bradley Gibson, who played Simba on Broadway.

"We've never done it anywhere in the world where you have all 'The Lion King' film presented at the same time with the Broadway production and with live orchestra," said performer and composer Lebo M.

The iconic venue transformed into the Pride Lands for two nights as cast members from the Broadway and film adaptations headlined an unforgettable night of music and nostalgia. Lebo M and Gibson, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Billy Eichner, Jason Weaver and Heather Headley were headliners along with special performers Jennifer Hudson and North West.

"It's an amazing set. It's really beautiful. It's just a big spectacle," said Eichner.

You can see the full behind-the-scenes look at "The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" in the video player above.

Headley, who played the original Nala on Broadway, told On The Red Carpet that the nostalgia surrounding "The Lion King" will endure for ages.

"That show, the movie, is such a part of our culture that one day my children will take their children to see it. I think it will still be around," she said.

"The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl" streams Friday, February 7 on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.