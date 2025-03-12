Morton Arboretum expert explains how Chicago-area weather might affect spring plants

LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- There have been drought conditions recently in Illinois and less snowfall than the area usually sees.

Christy Rollinson is the arboretum forest ecology research scientist at the Morton Arboretum, and joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk about how the weather might affect spring blooms.

The next month will greatly affect conditions, she said.

"The current dry conditions don't necessarily spell doom for this year's blooms," Rollinson said.

She also talked about what people can expect to see at the Morton Arboretum this spring.

In April to mid-May, woodland wildflowers and the majority of flowering shrubs, as well as crabapple, cherry, magnolia and serviceberry trees, are expected to be blooming throughout the area, she said.