LIV Golf tournament brings elite golfers to Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Elite golfers are Bolingbrook this weekend for the LIV golf tournament.

The day began with paratroopers landing by the first tee, followed by a shotgun start which means all the golfers started at the same time on different holes.

Oh, and the music is playing the whole time on 150 speakers spread throughout the course. This is not your father's golf tournament.

"It's like what we do on the real golf course. Everybody goes out there, has fun, listens to loud music. Have a good time with your buddies. That's what it's all about," said fan Brad Wineinger.

The LIV golf league is the only professional golf event in the Chicago area in 2024. It's the first year they played in Bolingbrook. And it's getting good reviews so far.

"I think it's run really well. It's fan centric. So everything is centered around the fans," said Andrew Elderkin, fan.

While the golf features lots of big name competition, they tried to cater to families as well. There are lots of activities in the golf village for Randall Sawyer and his two kids.

"They have a lot of things for the kids to do. To learn golf and play other sports. It's just a fun environment," he said.

"We really want to be at the intersection of golf and entertainment. We think we give golf a little bit of a heartbeat," said Emily Hamal of LIV Golf.

Tournament officials said about a third of their fans come from out of town. They spend money on merchandise at the course, but according to the chamber of commerce it's a nice economic boost for the area.

"When you look at filling up restaurants and hotels and other business you get a whole new audience, many of them in Bolingbrook for the first time," said Troy Tutt, senior vice president of LIV Golf.

The league has played in Chicago every year since it began three years ago. It's one of only seven cities in the US where they stop. The tour finishes up next week in Dallas.

